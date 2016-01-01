See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Tulsa, OK
Dr. Christine Franden, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (7)
Call for new patient details
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Christine Franden, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center and Saint Francis Hospital.

Dr. Franden works at Warren Clinic Internal Medicine in Tulsa, OK. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Warren Clinic Internal Medicine
    6565 S Yale Ave Ste 312, Tulsa, OK 74136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 502-7050

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. John Medical Center
  • Saint Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Carecentrix Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • National Elevator
    • Principal Life
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Christine Franden, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1669459160
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Ok College Med Tulsa
    • University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine-Tulsa
    • Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
    • Georgetown University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Franden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Franden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Franden works at Warren Clinic Internal Medicine in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Dr. Franden’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Franden. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Franden.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Franden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Franden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

