Dr. Fitzpatrick has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christine Fitzpatrick, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Christine Fitzpatrick, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Suny Downstate Med Center
Dr. Fitzpatrick works at
Union Health Center275 7th Ave Fl 5, New York, NY 10001 Directions
Neurology Associates117 70Th St, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 836-8800
- 3 36 7th Ave, New York, NY 10011 Directions (212) 675-4040
Young Adult Institute Workshop Inc.227 E 41st St, New York, NY 10017 Directions (718) 836-8800Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 3:00pm
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Fitzpatrick is very smart and thorough. She knows her stuff and is also kind. If you are looking for a neurologist I highly recommend her.
- Neurology
- English
- 1750381356
- Suny Downstate Med Center
- Saint Vincent's Hospital
- Methodist Hospital
- Neurology
Dr. Fitzpatrick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fitzpatrick has seen patients for Vertigo, Headache and Insomnia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fitzpatrick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Fitzpatrick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fitzpatrick.
