Dr. Christine Fisher, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston|University of Texas Medical Branch and is affiliated with St. David's South Austin Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin and Ascension Seton Southwest.
Christine Fisher MD2905 San Gabriel St Ste 100, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (737) 276-4307Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Ascension Seton Southwest
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- FirstCare Health Plans
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Insurance Corporation
- Superior HealthPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
For myself , and my two daughters who are also former double mastectomy surgery patients of Dr. Fisher and her care team , from PA Rebecca to administrative Claire I want to acknowledge the excellence that this family has received within this medical group! The concept that this group will work with an oncologist surgeon and restore breasts immediately after mastectomy, one surgery, two physicians , is truly a wonder of medical science. I perceived the cohesion and professional respect each surgeon had for the other. When they presented themselves together by my pre surgery bedside and I grasped each of their hands, the unity and security was entirely established, and I was ready for what was to come! Many thanks To you ! and to the strong women medical professionals who are here to care for the health of women
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1265634935
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston|University of Texas Medical Branch
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Fisher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fisher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fisher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fisher has seen patients for Breast Reconstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fisher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fisher speaks Spanish.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Fisher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fisher.
