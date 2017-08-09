Dr. Christine Field, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Field is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Field, MD
Dr. Christine Field, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Irvine, CA. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Hoag Health Center - Irvine - Woodbridge4900 Barranca Pkwy, Irvine, CA 92604 Directions (949) 791-3103Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Blue Shield of California
- Humana
We sincerely thank God for Dr. Field and her supportive staff. First and foremost, she has a bedside manner in which she easily connects with children and their parents. She always finds a way to address the children's and parents' concerns, explain the health issue and any test result so that everyone understands, and makes the experience as enjoyable as possible. We are able to easily access the services of the office. When Dr. Field sends us to a specialist she stays on top of the health issu
About Dr. Christine Field, MD
- Uc Irvine Medical Center
- Boston University School Of Medicine
Dr. Field has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Field accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Field has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Field. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Field.
