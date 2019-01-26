Dr. Christine Herndon, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herndon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Herndon, DDS
Dr. Christine Herndon, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Austin, TX.
Dr. Herndon works at
Renfert12201 Renfert Way Ste 345, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 610-5124
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Careington International
- Cigna
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Connection Dental
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Dental Select
- DenteMax
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Lincoln
- MetLife
- Mutual of Omaha
- One Call Care Management
- Principal Financial Group
- Security Health Plan (SHP)
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UniCare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Christine was fabulous seeing me at the last minute emergency on Friday 1:30 My cap pooped off and I freaked out. Thankfully I was able to come right in and they took care of me. I so appreciate the care I received from everyone. Sincerely Toni Edwards
- Dentistry
- English
Dr. Herndon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Herndon using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Herndon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
204 patients have reviewed Dr. Herndon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herndon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herndon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herndon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.