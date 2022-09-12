Overview

Dr. Christine Emmick, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Lumpectomy and Mastectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.