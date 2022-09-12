Dr. Christine Emmick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Emmick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Emmick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christine Emmick, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Lumpectomy and Mastectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 100 Highland Ave Ste 308, Providence, RI 02906 Directions (401) 680-5802
-
2
Vascular Surgery the Miriam Hospital195 Collyer St Ste 302, Providence, RI 02904 Directions (401) 680-5802
-
3
Miriam Hospital164 Summit Ave, Providence, RI 02906 Directions (401) 793-4970
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Emmick was my surgeon for a lumpectomy in the spring of 2022. I found her highly professional and very empathetic. I would recommend her enthusiastically.
About Dr. Christine Emmick, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1487748729
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
