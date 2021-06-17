Overview

Dr. Christine Ellis, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Saint Anne Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Ellis works at Sylvan Oak Family Physicians in Toledo, OH with other offices in Bowling Green, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.