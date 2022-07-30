Overview

Dr. Christine Elias, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Washington Hospital.



Dr. Elias works at California Cardiovascular Consultants in Fremont, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.