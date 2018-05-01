Dr. Christine Egan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Egan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Egan, MD
Overview
Dr. Christine Egan, MD is a Dermatologist in Media, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Egan works at
Locations
Dermatology LTD101 Chesley Dr, Media, PA 19063 Directions (610) 566-7111
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She has been my dermatologist for 20 years since I moved to Chadds Ford. Personable. Thorough. Extremely knowledgeable. Extremely effective. She has dealt with my basal cell carcinomas and squamous cell carcinomas, effectively removing them. A++++++.
About Dr. Christine Egan, MD
- Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Persian
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Egan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Egan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Egan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Egan works at
Dr. Egan has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Egan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Egan speaks Persian.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Egan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Egan.
