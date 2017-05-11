Dr. Edwards has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christine Edwards, MD
Overview
Dr. Christine Edwards, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med and is affiliated with AdventHealth Celebration.
Dr. Edwards works at
Locations
-
1
Florida Hospital Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation Celebration Health400 Celebration Pl Ste C200, Kissimmee, FL 34747 Directions (407) 303-4013
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Celebration
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Edwards?
Not sure you are the doctor, but on April 26, 2017 my wife and I were involved in a hit and run in our Corvette. A doctor that looks like you came to me to check my vitals till EMS arrived. I never got to thank you for being there for my wife and I. We were not injured just shook up. If it was you, a heart felt thanks. Cell 863-289-5692, Gary & Sally.
About Dr. Christine Edwards, MD
- Family Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1073561940
Education & Certifications
- Florida Hospital Orlando Family Medicine
- Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med
- Centre College Denville Kentucky
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Edwards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Edwards works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Edwards. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edwards.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edwards, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edwards appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.