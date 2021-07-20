See All Family Doctors in Cedar Park, TX
Family Medicine
4 (37)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Dr. Christine Eady, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cedar Park, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with Cedar Park Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Eady works at Northwest Diagnostic Clinic in Cedar Park, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northwest Diagnostic Clinic
    500 W Whitestone Blvd, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 250-3900
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 10:30am

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedar Park Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder)
Vertigo
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder)
Vertigo
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)

Treatment frequency



Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder)
Vertigo
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Atrophic Vaginitis
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Diseases
Bladder Infection
Blood Allergy Testing
Bone Disorders
Breast Diseases
Bronchitis
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Cough
Dehydration
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fungal Nail Infection
Ganglion Cyst
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
High Cholesterol
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Infectious Diseases
Influenza (Flu)
Injuries
Insomnia
Joint Pain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Nutritional Counseling
Osteoarthritis
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pelvic Exams
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Pulmonary Disease
Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Rosacea
Sexual Dysfunction
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Skin Infections
Skin Screenings
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Disorders
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Smoking Cessation Treatment
Sore Throat
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stomach Diseases
Strep Throat
Tension Headache
Testicular Dysfunction
Testosterone Deficiency
Throat Pain
Thyroid Disease
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tremor
Tuberculosis Screening
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
VAP Lipid Testing
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Weight Loss Management
Well Baby Care
Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jul 20, 2021
    Caring, calm & thorough. I can't possibly explain how much that was needed.
    — Jul 20, 2021
    About Dr. Christine Eady, DO

    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christine Eady, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eady is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eady has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eady has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eady works at Northwest Diagnostic Clinic in Cedar Park, TX. View the full address on Dr. Eady’s profile.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Eady. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eady.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eady, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eady appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

