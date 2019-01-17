Overview

Dr. Christine Donnelly, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Meade District Hospital, Satanta District Hospital, Southwest Medical Center and William Newton Hospital.



Dr. Donnelly works at Carondelet Medical Group Central in Tucson, AZ with other offices in Meade, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.