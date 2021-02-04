See All Neurologists in Hermitage, TN
Dr. Christine Dong, MD

Neurology
3 (30)
Overview

Dr. Christine Dong, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hermitage, TN. They completed their fellowship with Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Dr. Dong works at CHE Behavioral Health Services in Hermitage, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nashville Brain Institute
    5651 Frist Blvd Ste 717, Hermitage, TN 37076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 457-8585
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Summit Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Autonomic Dysreflexia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • American General
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Benesight
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Fortis Benefits Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of Tennessee
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • PacificSource
    • Signature Health Alliance
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wausau Benefits

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Feb 04, 2021
    Dr Dong was chosen for a 2nd opinion for issues resulting from a stroke. What a relief and a breath of fresh air compared to the first neurologist we were referred to! She was thorough, asked lots of questions, administered tests, and appeared genuinely concerned. I had a same day EEG, an upcoming MRI is scheduled and I have a follow up appointment in 4 weeks to review the results. I finally have some hope for answers! She is an answer to our prayers!
    Ronald — Feb 04, 2021
    About Dr. Christine Dong, MD

    • Neurology
    • English
    • 1356365928
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Vanderbilt University Medical Center
    Fellowship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dong has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dong works at CHE Behavioral Health Services in Hermitage, TN. View the full address on Dr. Dong’s profile.

    Dr. Dong has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Dong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

