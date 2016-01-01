Dr. Christine Dinh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dinh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Dinh, MD
Dr. Christine Dinh, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rosemead, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.
San Gabriel Health Clinic2630 San Gabriel Blvd Ste 105, Rosemead, CA 91770 Directions (626) 288-2007
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Family Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1770506206
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Dr. Dinh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dinh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dinh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dinh speaks Vietnamese.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Dinh. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dinh.
