Dr. Christine Diedwardo, MD
Dr. Christine Diedwardo, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Duxbury, MA. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.
Christine Hamori Cosmetic Surgery and Skin Spa113 Tremont St, Duxbury, MA 02332 Directions (781) 934-2200Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
I went to Dr. Diedwardo at the recommendation of a friend about five years ago, and am soooo glad I did! I wasn't happy with the skin above and under one of my eyes and was thinking I could use some surgery to remove excess skin and/or fat. I didn't like that both eyes didn't look exactly the same. Dr. Diedwardo was so kind and told me I was beautiful and didn't need to have any surgery! Imagine...a plastic surgeon telling you you don't need cosmetic surgery! She explained that as we age, we loose fat and elasticity, and that I am better off not removing it in my early 40s, because I may need it later. Since then, I've seen her for bot0x for crows feet, 11s, and now forehead. She takes a very conservative approach, and nobody has ever noticed I've had anything done! Before relocating to Duxbury, she was only a 5 minute drive from me...now I drive nearly an hour each way because she's the only one I trust. If you're on the fence, go for a consultation...you'll never look elsewhere!
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- Boston University School Of Medicine
Dr. Diedwardo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diedwardo accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diedwardo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Diedwardo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diedwardo.
