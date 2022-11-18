See All Plastic Surgeons in Duxbury, MA
Dr. Christine Diedwardo, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (14)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Christine Diedwardo, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Duxbury, MA. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.

Dr. Diedwardo works at Christine Hamori Cosmetic Surgery & Skin Spa in Duxbury, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Christine Hamori Cosmetic Surgery and Skin Spa
    113 Tremont St, Duxbury, MA 02332 (781) 934-2200
Hospital Affiliations
  • Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 18, 2022
    I went to Dr. Diedwardo at the recommendation of a friend about five years ago, and am soooo glad I did! I wasn't happy with the skin above and under one of my eyes and was thinking I could use some surgery to remove excess skin and/or fat. I didn't like that both eyes didn't look exactly the same. Dr. Diedwardo was so kind and told me I was beautiful and didn't need to have any surgery! Imagine...a plastic surgeon telling you you don't need cosmetic surgery! She explained that as we age, we loose fat and elasticity, and that I am better off not removing it in my early 40s, because I may need it later. Since then, I've seen her for bot0x for crows feet, 11s, and now forehead. She takes a very conservative approach, and nobody has ever noticed I've had anything done! Before relocating to Duxbury, she was only a 5 minute drive from me...now I drive nearly an hour each way because she's the only one I trust. If you're on the fence, go for a consultation...you'll never look elsewhere!
    Tell Us About Yourself

    About Dr. Christine Diedwardo, MD

    Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    English
    1164479705
    Medical Education
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    Dr. Christine Diedwardo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diedwardo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Diedwardo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Diedwardo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Diedwardo works at Christine Hamori Cosmetic Surgery & Skin Spa in Duxbury, MA. View the full address on Dr. Diedwardo’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Diedwardo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diedwardo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diedwardo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diedwardo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

