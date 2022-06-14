Dr. Dewitt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christine Dewitt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christine Dewitt, MD is a Dermatologist in Washington, DC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medstar Georgetown University Hospital and Medstar Washington Hospital Center.
Locations
Medstar Georgetown University Hospital3800 Reservoir Rd NW, Washington, DC 20007 Directions (301) 951-2400Monday7:30am - 6:00pmTuesday7:30am - 6:00pmWednesday7:30am - 6:00pmThursday7:30am - 6:00pmFriday7:30am - 6:00pm
- 2 5530 Wisconsin Ave, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 951-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Georgetown University Hospital
- Medstar Washington Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dewitt is the best doctor I have ever seen. I have never met a doctor who has been so involved with seeing my own skin progress. I suffer from hypertrophic scarring, and treating it was something I never even considered since the process was so overwhelming. Dr. Dewitt encouraged me to start the process (I wouldn't have without her help) and has been with me every step of the way. She continues to make accommodations in her time and schedule for me every single time I go. I have always struggled to find a dermatologist that cares, but Dr. Dewitt exceeded my expectations. My entire family loves her so much. She is the best doctor I have ever seen. I cannot emphasize enough how kind she is to make so many accommodations. It really shows she cares. I can't recommend her enough. I have seen so much progress in my skin. She genuinely cares about all her patients.
About Dr. Christine Dewitt, MD
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dewitt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dewitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Dewitt. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dewitt.
