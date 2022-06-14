Overview

Dr. Christine Dewitt, MD is a Dermatologist in Washington, DC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medstar Georgetown University Hospital and Medstar Washington Hospital Center.



Dr. Dewitt works at Dr Margaret B Marshall - MD in Washington, DC with other offices in Chevy Chase, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.