Dr. Christine De La Garza, MD
Overview
Dr. Christine De La Garza, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Seven Oaks Womens Center Pllc7711 Louis Pasteur Dr Ste 200, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 692-9500
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She's very thorough and kind. She is very attentive to your concerns and questions. She doesn't make you feel rushed.
About Dr. Christine De La Garza, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1205934098
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
