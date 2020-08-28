Overview

Dr. Christine De La Garza, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.



Dr. De La Garza works at Seven Oaks Women's Center in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Amniocentesis, Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.