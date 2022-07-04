Dr. Davis-Fowler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christine Davis-Fowler, MD
Overview
Dr. Christine Davis-Fowler, MD is a Physician Assistant in Plantation, FL.
Dr. Davis-Fowler works at
Locations
-
1
We Care Family Clinic8430 W Broward Blvd, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 533-5900Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Davis-Fowler?
I'm super happy with Dr. Davis, she made me feel really comfortable during my check up and she was empathetic. I am one of those that has Dr appointments anxiety; however, after seeing her professionalism I was at ease by the end of our meeting. She was very thorough and I learned a few things during the visit. I would extremely recommend her as a medical practitioner to anyone.
About Dr. Christine Davis-Fowler, MD
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1366501009
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis-Fowler accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis-Fowler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis-Fowler works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis-Fowler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis-Fowler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis-Fowler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis-Fowler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.