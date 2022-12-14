Overview

Dr. Christine Danzi-Hacken, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.



Dr. Danzi-Hacken works at Commack Pediatric Partners in Smithtown, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.