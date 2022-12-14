Dr. Christine Danzi-Hacken, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Danzi-Hacken is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Danzi-Hacken, DO
Dr. Christine Danzi-Hacken, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.
Commack Pediatric Partners994 W Jericho Tpke Ste 202, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 864-6440
Dr. Danzi is an excellent doctor who takes time with my children every time I see her. I cant understand the previous reviews as this doctor has NEVER rushed me. Dr. Danzi’s office was recently reorganized and she is the only pediatric doctor in the office at this point. Additionally, her current office staff have been wonderful in getting my children into the office in a timely manner. I’m very happy with this office that I have been with for now 5 years. Dr. Danzi is knowledgeable, patient and an incredible doctor. I completely and totally trust her with my children’s care and well-being.
About Dr. Christine Danzi-Hacken, DO
- Pediatrics
- 26 years of experience
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Dr. Danzi-Hacken has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Danzi-Hacken accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Danzi-Hacken has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Danzi-Hacken. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Danzi-Hacken.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Danzi-Hacken, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Danzi-Hacken appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.