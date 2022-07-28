See All Podiatrists in North Andover, MA
Dr. Christine Dalrymple, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in North Andover, MA. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen, Lawrence General Hospital, Lowell General - Saints Campus and Winchester Hospital.

Dr. Dalrymple works at Foot Health Center Merrimack in North Andover, MA with other offices in Tewksbury, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Foot Health Center of Merrimack Valley
    451 Andover St Ste 209, North Andover, MA 01845 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 686-7623
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 2:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 12:00pm
    Foot Health Center of Merrimack Valley
    1565 Main St Ste 102, Tewksbury, MA 01876 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 640-1010
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holy Family Hospital – Methuen
  • Lawrence General Hospital
  • Lowell General - Saints Campus
  • Winchester Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Network Health
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 28, 2022
    In April 2022 I underwent Big Toe Fusion as an elective surgery with Dr. Dalrymple after years of varying degrees of pain. I am thrilled with the outcome, and am now pain free and back to the gym. Dr. Dalrymple gave me the information needed to make an informed decision to have it done. She was honest about the long, slow recovery process, and I was well prepared and supported throughout the 3 months of followup visits. IMO she is a brilliant foot surgeon. Additionally, the office staff communicated professionally and promptly with me despite a busy time post covid. They were welcoming and friendly every time I went!
    F. I. — Jul 28, 2022
    About Dr. Christine Dalrymple, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1295725265
    Education & Certifications

    • Roger Williams Hospital
    • Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    • Foot Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christine Dalrymple, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dalrymple is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dalrymple has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dalrymple has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dalrymple has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dalrymple on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Dalrymple. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dalrymple.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dalrymple, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dalrymple appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

