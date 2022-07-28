Dr. Christine Dalrymple, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dalrymple is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Dalrymple, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christine Dalrymple, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in North Andover, MA. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen, Lawrence General Hospital, Lowell General - Saints Campus and Winchester Hospital.
Dr. Dalrymple works at
Locations
-
1
Foot Health Center of Merrimack Valley451 Andover St Ste 209, North Andover, MA 01845 Directions (978) 686-7623Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 2:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Foot Health Center of Merrimack Valley1565 Main St Ste 102, Tewksbury, MA 01876 Directions (978) 640-1010Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 12:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Family Hospital – Methuen
- Lawrence General Hospital
- Lowell General - Saints Campus
- Winchester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Network Health
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
In April 2022 I underwent Big Toe Fusion as an elective surgery with Dr. Dalrymple after years of varying degrees of pain. I am thrilled with the outcome, and am now pain free and back to the gym. Dr. Dalrymple gave me the information needed to make an informed decision to have it done. She was honest about the long, slow recovery process, and I was well prepared and supported throughout the 3 months of followup visits. IMO she is a brilliant foot surgeon. Additionally, the office staff communicated professionally and promptly with me despite a busy time post covid. They were welcoming and friendly every time I went!
About Dr. Christine Dalrymple, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1295725265
Education & Certifications
- Roger Williams Hospital
- Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Foot Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dalrymple has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dalrymple accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
