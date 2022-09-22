Overview

Dr. Christine Cumarasamy, MD is an Urology Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from New Jersey Medical School, University of Medicine & Dentistry of New Jersey (UMDNJ) and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.



Dr. Cumarasamy works at New Jersey Urology in Clifton, NJ with other offices in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.