Dr. Christine Cumarasamy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christine Cumarasamy, MD is an Urology Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from New Jersey Medical School, University of Medicine & Dentistry of New Jersey (UMDNJ) and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.
Locations
Clifton Office6 Brighton Rd Ste 108, Clifton, NJ 07012 Directions (973) 337-1328Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
University Urology Associates20 Prospect Ave Ste 915, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 343-0082Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Cumarasamy for the first time yesterday and it was a very pleasant experience. She is very polite and professional. She took the time to learn about my history and reasons for being there and made me feel totally comfortable speaking openly and honestly with her. I’m happy that o found such an awesome Urologist so close to home. I highly recommend this doctor.
About Dr. Christine Cumarasamy, MD
- Urology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1003158106
Education & Certifications
- Hartford Hospital Urologic Oncology and Robotic Surgery
- Rutgers University Division of Urology
- Rutgers University Department of Surgery
- New Jersey Medical School, University of Medicine & Dentistry of New Jersey (UMDNJ)
- Columbia University School Of Engineering and Applied Science
