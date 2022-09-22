See All Urologists in Clifton, NJ
Dr. Christine Cumarasamy, MD

Urology
4.6 (10)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christine Cumarasamy, MD is an Urology Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from New Jersey Medical School, University of Medicine & Dentistry of New Jersey (UMDNJ) and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.

Dr. Cumarasamy works at New Jersey Urology in Clifton, NJ with other offices in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Clifton Office
    6 Brighton Rd Ste 108, Clifton, NJ 07012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 337-1328
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    University Urology Associates
    20 Prospect Ave Ste 915, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 343-0082
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack University Medical Center
  • Holy Name Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Christine Cumarasamy, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003158106
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hartford Hospital Urologic Oncology and Robotic Surgery
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Rutgers University Division of Urology
    Residency
    Internship
    • Rutgers University Department of Surgery
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • New Jersey Medical School, University of Medicine & Dentistry of New Jersey (UMDNJ)
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Columbia University School Of Engineering and Applied Science
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christine Cumarasamy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cumarasamy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cumarasamy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cumarasamy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cumarasamy has seen patients for Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cumarasamy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Cumarasamy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cumarasamy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cumarasamy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cumarasamy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

