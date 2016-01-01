See All Hematologists in Cleveland, OH
Dr. Christine Cordova, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.

Dr. Cordova works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) and Brain Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Clinic
    9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 442-3334
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
  • NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Meningiomas
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Meningiomas

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    About Dr. Christine Cordova, MD

    • Hematology
    • 10 years of experience
    • English
    • 1144586348
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christine Cordova, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cordova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cordova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cordova works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. View the full address on Dr. Cordova’s profile.

    Dr. Cordova has seen patients for Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) and Brain Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cordova on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Cordova has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cordova.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cordova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cordova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

