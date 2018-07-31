Dr. Christine Contreras, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Contreras is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Contreras, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christine Contreras, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio and is affiliated with University Hospital - University Health System.
Dr. Contreras works at
Locations
-
1
Anna M Rosales-lozano MD PA14345 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX 78216 Directions (210) 802-7003
-
2
St. Lazarus Family Practice7333 Barlite Blvd Ste 110, San Antonio, TX 78224 Directions (210) 802-7003
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- University Hospital - University Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Contreras?
Dr. Contreras has addressed issues that went untreated and undiagnosed for over 3 years by 2 different Endocrinologists. Her office is clean, private and quiet. I havent felt this good in years. Thanks to her determination to get to the bottom of my problems/symptoms, I am able to live a productive life again. I love that I can contact her at anytime on an App when I am not feeling well or I have a serious concern.
About Dr. Christine Contreras, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1619133238
Education & Certifications
- University Health System
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- Texas A&M University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Contreras has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Contreras accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Contreras has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Contreras works at
Dr. Contreras has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Hypertension and Diabetic Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Contreras on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Contreras speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Contreras. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Contreras.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Contreras, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Contreras appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.