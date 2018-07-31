Overview

Dr. Christine Contreras, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio and is affiliated with University Hospital - University Health System.



Dr. Contreras works at St. Lazarus Family Practice in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Hypertension and Diabetic Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.