Dr. Christine Collins, MD
Overview
Dr. Christine Collins, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California.
Locations
Ann Hofstadter MD Inc435 N Roxbury Dr Ste 404, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 274-8587
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Collins is a conscientious Gyno who has been my doctor for almost more years than I can believe. She has always been sensitive, caring and offers alternative options. She is truly a wonderful doctor who is empathetic and patient.
About Dr. Christine Collins, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1376554139
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Med Center
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Collins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Collins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Collins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Collins works at
Dr. Collins speaks Arabic and Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Collins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collins.
