Dr. Christine Codding, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Christine Codding, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Integris Southwest Medical Center and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.
Health Research of Oklahoma1211 N Shartel Ave Ste 409, Oklahoma City, OK 73103 Directions (405) 702-6700
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
She's very knowledgeable in her field and has helped me tremendously over multiple years
- Rheumatology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1811968399
- Okla Uhsc
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
