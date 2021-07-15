Overview

Dr. Christine Cimo Hemphill, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lugoff, SC. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Musc Health Kershaw Medical Center.



Dr. Cimo Hemphill works at MUSC Women's Health Lugoff Medical Pavilion in Lugoff, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.