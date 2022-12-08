See All Vascular Surgeons in Mineola, NY
Super Profile

Dr. Christine Chung, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Christine Chung, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Chung works at NYU Langone Vascular Surgery Associates - Mineola in Mineola, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Veins, Spider Veins and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NYU Langone Vascular Surgery Associates - Mineola
    200 Old Country Rd Ste 120, Mineola, NY 11501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 663-1220

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Varicose Veins
Spider Veins
Atherosclerosis
Varicose Veins
Spider Veins
Atherosclerosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Varicose Veins
Spider Veins
Atherosclerosis
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Breast Cancer
Carotid Artery Disease
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Gynecologic Cancer
Lymphedema
Osteosarcoma
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Port Placements or Replacements
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Venous Insufficiency
Venous Sclerotherapy
Abdominal Pain
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Atherosclerosis of Aorta
Barrett's Esophagus
Bone Cancer
Carotid Artery Stenosis
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Claudication
Colorectal Cancer
Congenital Heart Defects
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Embolism
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
End-Stage Renal Disease
Esophageal Cancer
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gallbladder Cancer
Gastric Ulcer
Hyperparathyroidism
Iliac Aneurysm
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS)
Mesenteric Artery Ischemia
Pancreatic Cancer
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Partial Lung Collapse
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Peripheral Vascular Stenting
Pleural Effusion
Rib Fracture
Sclerotherapy of Varicose Veins of Legs
Secondary Malignancies
Stenting
  • View other providers who treat Stenting
Stroke
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Thyroid Nodule
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Ulcerative Colitis
Umbilical Hernia
Venous Compression
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 08, 2022
    Caring and professional. Several of my family and friends see her and she is just the best.
    — Dec 08, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Christine Chung, MD
    About Dr. Christine Chung, MD

    • Vascular Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639460660
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Vascular Surgery
