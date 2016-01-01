See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Pittsford, NY
Dr. Christine Chruscicki, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Christine Chruscicki, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Pittsford, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO.

Dr. Chruscicki works at Christine M Chruscicki in Pittsford, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Christine M Chruscicki
    141 Sullys Trl Ste 5B, Pittsford, NY 14534 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 643-1415
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    About Dr. Christine Chruscicki, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1922001734
    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO
