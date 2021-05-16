Dr. Christine Cheng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Cheng, MD
Overview
Dr. Christine Cheng, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT.
Dr. Cheng works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. Cheng's Office - Salt Lake1002 E South Temple Ste 202, Salt Lake City, UT 84102 Directions (435) 254-5999Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Cheng Plastic Surgery415 Medical Dr Ste C101, Bountiful, UT 84010 Directions (435) 254-6394
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeview Hospital
- Intermountain Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PEHP
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wise Provider Networks
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cheng?
She is very patient oriented. She cares for her patients and wants the best outcome. Good to listen to your concerns and never felt as though she was trying to rush you through.
About Dr. Christine Cheng, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1306848338
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Med Center|Duke University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cheng has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cheng accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cheng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cheng works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheng. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheng.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cheng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cheng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.