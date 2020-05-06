See All Radiation Oncologists in Fresno, CA
Dr. Christine Chang-Halpenny, MD

Radiation Oncology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Christine Chang-Halpenny, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Chang-Halpenny works at cCare in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    cCARE
    cCARE
7130 N Millbrook Ave Ste 100, Fresno, CA 93720

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound Guided Procedures
SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan

  View other providers who treat Cancer
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
May 06, 2020
While Dr. Chang-Halpenny was not my assigned doctor, I did see her several times. She is wonderful. Fully explains everything to you, answers questions, and spends as much time with you as you need. I highly recommend her.
Specialties
  • Radiation Oncology
Years of Experience
  • 12 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1760776744
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Kaiser Permanente of Southern California
Internship
  • Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
Medical Education
  • STANFORD UNIVERSITY
Board Certifications
  • Radiation Oncology
  • Saint Agnes Medical Center

Dr. Christine Chang-Halpenny, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang-Halpenny is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Chang-Halpenny has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Chang-Halpenny works at cCare in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Chang-Halpenny’s profile.

Dr. Chang-Halpenny has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang-Halpenny.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang-Halpenny, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang-Halpenny appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

