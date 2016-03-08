Dr. Christine Chan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Chan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christine Chan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Fatima Med Sci Fdn and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital.
Dr. Chan works at
Locations
KidzMD5979 Vineland Rd Ste 209, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (407) 490-1046Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
As a new mother I really appreciated Dr. Chan-Ragazzo. She explained everything very well and even allowed me to text with questions. Great Pedatrician.
About Dr. Christine Chan, MD
- Pediatrics
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1235199464
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides - Coney Island Hosp
- Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center
- Chinese Genl Hosp
- Fatima Med Sci Fdn
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chan works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Chan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chan.
