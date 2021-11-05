Dr. Christine Case, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Case is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Case, MD
Overview
Dr. Christine Case, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center and Trident Medical Center.
Dr. Case works at
Locations
-
1
Christine Case MD9221 University Blvd Ste 2E, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 572-5001
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
- Trident Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EBS-RMSCO
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Planned Administration Inc
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Case?
I miss Dr. Case TERRIBLY! Anyone know how to get ahold of your medical records or know where her PA went?
About Dr. Christine Case, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1427238328
Education & Certifications
- Palmetto Health Richland
- University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Case has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Case accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Case has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Case works at
Dr. Case has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Case on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Case. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Case.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Case, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Case appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.