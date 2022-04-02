Dr. Christine Canterbury, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Canterbury is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Canterbury, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christine Canterbury, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas.
Dr. Canterbury works at
Locations
Corpus Christi Women's Clinic Lab7121 S Padre Island Dr Ste 302, Corpus Christi, TX 78412 Directions (361) 851-5000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Driscoll Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Superior HealthPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Canterbury ROCKS! She is an amazing doctor. She was my hysterectomy surgeon and I couldn’t be more pleased.
About Dr. Christine Canterbury, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1104899152
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Stanford University
