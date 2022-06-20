Dr. Christine Cabell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cabell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Cabell, MD
Overview
Dr. Christine Cabell, MD is a Dermatologist in Wilkes Barre, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Cabell works at
Locations
Geisinger Clinic1155 E Mountain Blvd, Wilkes Barre, PA 18702 Directions (570) 808-6113
Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center1000 E Mountain Dr, Wilkes Barre, PA 18711 Directions (570) 808-7300
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been going to Dr. Cabell for several years and have always had a positive experience. She provides the quality care that I have come to expect from Geisinger.
About Dr. Christine Cabell, MD
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1710952619
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cabell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cabell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cabell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cabell has seen patients for Dermatitis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cabell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cabell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cabell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cabell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cabell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.