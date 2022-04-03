Overview

Dr. Christine Bussey, MD is a Cardiovascular & Metabolic Disease Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Metabolic Diseases, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Loudoun Hospital.



Dr. Bussey works at Inova Medical Group - Cardiology in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Aortic Ectasia and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.