Dr. Christine Bussey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christine Bussey, MD is a Cardiovascular & Metabolic Disease Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Metabolic Diseases, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Loudoun Hospital.
Dr. Bussey works at
Locations
Inova Medical Group - Cardiology8081 Innovation Park Dr Fl 7 Rm 700, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (571) 472-2900
Inova Medical Group - Cardiology3580 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 401, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 391-4140Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- National Capital
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Bussey for more than 5 years. I got her name from my law partner whose kids are research doctors and always obtain wonderful care for him. She is extraordinarily patient with my questions, always thorough in her testing and has been generous with her time. And she explains things. I recommend her without equivocation.
About Dr. Christine Bussey, MD
- Cardiovascular & Metabolic Diseases
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1598763146
Education & Certifications
- Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center
- John Hopkins University
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania
