Dr. Bowers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christine Bowers, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christine Bowers, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine.
Locations
Central Ohio Behavioral Medicine2000 Henderson Rd Ste 325, Columbus, OH 43220 Directions (614) 538-8300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bowers has been my psychiatrist and therapist for many years. She had listened to my needs and made adjustments in my care based on my self report as well as her observations. I feel heard and validated by her in my experiences and she has supported my healing process through recommendations of things to try in my daily life and validating my experiences in a manner that promoted my healing journey. There is mutuality in the relationship that I have not had in other professional relationships
About Dr. Christine Bowers, MD
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1386702595
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bowers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bowers. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bowers.
