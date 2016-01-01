Dr. Christine Booth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Booth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Booth, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Christine Booth, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Fayetteville Office2029 Valleygate Dr Ste 101, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Directions (910) 323-2103
Cape Fear Valley OBGYN Clinic1341 Walter Reed Rd, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Directions (910) 615-3500
- Cape Fear Valley Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1790844256
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
