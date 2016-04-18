Dr. Christine Bolen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bolen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Bolen, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Christine Bolen, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Charlotte, NC.
Dr. Bolen works at
St. Jude Affiliate Clinic at Novant Health Hemby Children's Hospital301 Hawthorne Ln Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 908-2090
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Bolen is a mother and understands the questions and fears that parents have. Her bedside manner is wonderful. She is loving, caring and excellent at what she does.
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- English
- Female
- 1750439345
- Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Pediatrics
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Dr. Bolen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bolen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bolen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bolen works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bolen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bolen.
