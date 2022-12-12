Dr. Christine Bojanowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bojanowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Bojanowski, MD
Overview
Dr. Christine Bojanowski, MD is a Pulmonologist in New Orleans, LA. They completed their residency with Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center|Lsu Health Science Center
Locations
-
1
Tulane Lung Center1415 Tulane Ave Fl 7, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 988-8600
Hospital Affiliations
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bojanowski does not rush her appointments and takes time with her patients. She is kind, caring, and funny! She is thoughtful and follows up. I highly recommend this doctor.
About Dr. Christine Bojanowski, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center|Lsu Health Science Center
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
