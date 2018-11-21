Overview

Dr. Christine Block, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Easton, PA. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest.



Dr. Block works at St. Luke's Family Medicine - Anderson in Easton, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.