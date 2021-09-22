See All Plastic Surgeons in Staten Island, NY
Dr. Christine Blaine, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Christine Blaine, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.

Dr. Blaine works at Robert Vitolo MD-Staten Island in Staten Island, NY with other offices in Huntington, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Blaine Plastic Surgery
    1504 Richmond Rd, Staten Island, NY 10304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 470-2000
  2. 2
    Blaine Plastic Surgery
    775 Park Ave, Huntington, NY 11743 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 470-2000
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Huntington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipodystrophy Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Buckeye Community Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 22, 2021
    After 14 years of diet and exercise, I lost 140 pounds. After 2 years of maintenance, my skin did not bounce back like I hoped it would, so I decided to have skin surgery. I met with many local doctors but was not 100% in love with any other them. When I first met Dr. Blaine in March 2021, I knew she was going to be my surgeon for both surgeries: medial thigh lift and abdominoplasty. Not only did she take the time to talk to me, she was honest and open about both surgeries: positives and negatives. She always took my phone calls (multiple calls) when I had questions after our initial consultation. Every person in her practice that I met (multiple times), spoke to on the phone (multiple times) and emailed (multiple times) have always been so kind and helpful. They were so excited to be a part of this new journey. No matter who I spoke to (Dr. Blaine, Lisa, Rebecca) they were just so happy for me, stopping in during follow ups just to see me and to see how I was doing. I wasn’t just anot
    Tracey — Sep 22, 2021
    About Dr. Christine Blaine, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609040310
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Lehigh Valley Health Network
    Residency
    Internship
    • Lehigh Valley Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Albany Med Coll
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Binghamton University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christine Blaine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blaine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Blaine has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Blaine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Blaine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blaine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blaine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blaine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

