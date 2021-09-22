Dr. Christine Blaine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blaine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Blaine, MD
Dr. Christine Blaine, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.
Blaine Plastic Surgery1504 Richmond Rd, Staten Island, NY 10304 Directions (631) 470-2000
Blaine Plastic Surgery775 Park Ave, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 470-2000Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Huntington Hospital
After 14 years of diet and exercise, I lost 140 pounds. After 2 years of maintenance, my skin did not bounce back like I hoped it would, so I decided to have skin surgery. I met with many local doctors but was not 100% in love with any other them. When I first met Dr. Blaine in March 2021, I knew she was going to be my surgeon for both surgeries: medial thigh lift and abdominoplasty. Not only did she take the time to talk to me, she was honest and open about both surgeries: positives and negatives. She always took my phone calls (multiple calls) when I had questions after our initial consultation. Every person in her practice that I met (multiple times), spoke to on the phone (multiple times) and emailed (multiple times) have always been so kind and helpful. They were so excited to be a part of this new journey. No matter who I spoke to (Dr. Blaine, Lisa, Rebecca) they were just so happy for me, stopping in during follow ups just to see me and to see how I was doing. I wasn’t just anot
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Lehigh Valley Health Network
- Lehigh Valley Hospital
- Albany Med Coll
- Binghamton University
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Blaine has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blaine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Blaine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blaine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blaine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blaine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.