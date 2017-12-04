Overview

Dr. Christine Bender, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Avon, IN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health.



Dr. Bender works at Hendricks Pediatrics in Avon, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

