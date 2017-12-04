See All Pediatricians in Avon, IN
Dr. Christine Bender, MD

Pediatrics
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christine Bender, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Avon, IN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health.

Dr. Bender works at Hendricks Pediatrics in Avon, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hendricks Pediatrics
    8244 E US Highway 36 Ste 210, Avon, IN 46123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nasopharyngitis
Common Cold
Viral Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Common Cold
Viral Infection

Nasopharyngitis
Common Cold
Viral Infection
Abdominal Pain
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acne
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Bronchiolitis
Burn Injuries
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Cystic Fibrosis
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 1
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dry Skin
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Excessive Sweating
Febrile Convulsion
Fever
Food Poisoning
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hives
Hydrocele
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Lactose Intolerance
Laryngitis
Lice
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Post-Vaccination Fever
Postnasal Drip
Potassium Deficiency
Proteinuria
Pubic Lice (Crabs)
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Respiratory Syncytial Virus
Ringworm
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sarcoidosis
Scabies
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Second-Degree Burns
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
Swine Flu
Tension Headache
Tinea Versicolor
Torticollis
Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Ratings & Reviews

3.5
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Bender?

Dec 04, 2017
She was very thorough and asked a lot of questions to completely understand the issues at hand. Dr. Bender was very personable and handle my baby very well. I really enjoyed our visit.
Avon, IN — Dec 04, 2017
About Dr. Christine Bender, MD

  • Pediatrics
Years of Experience
  • 31 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1891780847
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Ind U Hosp - Riley Hosp
Internship
  • Riley Hosp
Medical Education
  • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
Hospital Affiliations

  • Hendricks Regional Health

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Christine Bender, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bender is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Bender has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Bender has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bender. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bender.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bender, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bender appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

