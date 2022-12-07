Dr. Christine Bartus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bartus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Bartus, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christine Bartus, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in West Hartford, CT. They completed their fellowship with CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
Dr. Bartus works at
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group65 Memorial Rd Ste 500, West Hartford, CT 06107 Directions (860) 947-8500
Hartford Healthcare Medical Group Southington462 Queen St, Southington, CT 06489 Directions (860) 224-5672
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus
- Hartford Hospital
- Midstate Medical Center
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bartus was excellent, very professional, very caring and answer all my questions.
About Dr. Christine Bartus, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English, Polish and Spanish
- 1437143617
Education & Certifications
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- Allegheny General Hospital
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bartus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bartus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bartus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bartus has seen patients for Colectomy, Intestinal Obstruction and Anal Fistula, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bartus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bartus speaks Polish and Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Bartus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bartus.
