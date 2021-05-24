Dr. Christine Arthur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arthur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Arthur, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christine Arthur, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tillamook, OR. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CAMBRIDGE / SCHOOL OF CLINICAL MEDICINE.
Locations
Main Office906 Main Ave, Tillamook, OR 97141 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She really listened to me and seemed genuinely empathetic and sweet. I was very impressed with how I felt treated by her. If I could rate her higher than 5 stars, I would. The whole team I have worked with at NHC Milwaukie has been so great and I shouldn’t have gone in feeling anxious about things because there was no need to. Claire Kinnison and Dan Blanchette referred me and they are great also. I’m optimistic about getting help I have been needing.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arthur has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arthur accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arthur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Arthur. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arthur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arthur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arthur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.