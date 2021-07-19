Dr. Christine Annunziata, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Annunziata is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Annunziata, MD
Overview
Dr. Christine Annunziata, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Matthews, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Atrium Health Union.
Dr. Annunziata works at
Locations
-
1
Metrolina Eye Associates4101 Campus Ridge Rd, Matthews, NC 28105 Directions (704) 234-1930
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Atrium Health Union
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Annunziata?
I would highly recommend this ophthalmic plastic surgeon to anyone. She is extremely intelligent, knowledgeable, patient, professional, caring & enjoys working with others. As a 68 year male patient, I was first struck by the calm demeanor of Dr. Annunziata. She asked many questions and listened patiently as I responded. Our initial consult was not one sided, which I have found too many times in the past with surgeons. I found immediately that Dr. A. genuinely cares about me as a patient. She went the "extra mile" to explain my medical condition and what routes that might take, which was very reassuring. Her staff was very supportive, professional, caring & responsive, which is a direct reflection of Dr. A. being a great team leader.
About Dr. Christine Annunziata, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1700809621
Education & Certifications
- University Of California San Diego Med Center
- UCLA Med Center
- Washington Hospital Center
- Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
- University of Virginia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Annunziata has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Annunziata accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Annunziata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Annunziata works at
Dr. Annunziata has seen patients for Eyelid Disorders, Blepharitis and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Annunziata on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Annunziata. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Annunziata.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Annunziata, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Annunziata appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.