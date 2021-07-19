See All Ophthalmologists in Matthews, NC
Ophthalmology
4.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Christine Annunziata, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Matthews, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Atrium Health Union.

Dr. Annunziata works at Metrolina Eye Associates in Matthews, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders, Blepharitis and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Metrolina Eye Associates
    4101 Campus Ridge Rd, Matthews, NC 28105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 234-1930

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
  • Atrium Health Union

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Christine Annunziata, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1700809621
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of California San Diego Med Center
    • UCLA Med Center
    • Washington Hospital Center
    • Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
    • University of Virginia
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christine Annunziata, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Annunziata is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Annunziata has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Annunziata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Annunziata works at Metrolina Eye Associates in Matthews, NC. View the full address on Dr. Annunziata’s profile.

    Dr. Annunziata has seen patients for Eyelid Disorders, Blepharitis and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Annunziata on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Annunziata. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Annunziata.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Annunziata, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Annunziata appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

