Dr. Christine Amstadt, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Amstadt works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Naperville, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.