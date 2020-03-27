Dr. Christine Amstadt, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amstadt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Amstadt, DO
Overview
Dr. Christine Amstadt, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Dr. Amstadt works at
Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group636 Raymond Dr Ste 300, Naperville, IL 60563 Directions (630) 355-5302Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSunday12:00am - 11:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- LifeSynch
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Viant
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Amstadt?
My daughter and I went in for her annual visit. This was her first time seeing Dr. Amstadt, she was very personable and spent a good deal of time assessing her and gave her feedback about her nutrition. In addition, my teenage daughter had questions about her acne and she was able to get a prescription from her for it since the doctor indicated it could take a few weeks for her to see a dermatologist. Contrary to the reviews below, we never felt rushed. I am also an RN and definitely felt like the doctor cared about building a relationship with my child. We will keep her as a primary doctor.
About Dr. Christine Amstadt, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1265514962
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amstadt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amstadt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amstadt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amstadt works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Amstadt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amstadt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amstadt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amstadt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.