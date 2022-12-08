See All Dermatologists in Annapolis, MD
Dr. Christine Ambro, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Christine Ambro, MD

Dermatology
5 (310)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Christine Ambro, MD is a Dermatologist in Annapolis, MD. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College.

Dr. Ambro works at Annapolis Dermatology Center in Annapolis, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Rosacea, Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Dermatologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Natalia Biles, MD
Dr. Natalia Biles, MD
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Jay Barnett, MD
Dr. Jay Barnett, MD
8 (141)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Annapolis Dermatology Center
    71 Old Mill Bottom Rd N Ste 300, Annapolis, MD 21409 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 268-3887
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Rosacea
Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Rosacea
Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 310 ratings
    Patient Ratings (310)
    5 Star
    (301)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ambro?

    Dec 08, 2022
    I had a procedure by Dr. Ambro this week 12/07/2022. She listened to my concerns, answered them all, explained every step of the procedure before and during. Her beside manner is excellent! Things went smoothly and I was discharged with full instructions on how to care for the procedure site. I recommend her 100%. Every interaction with this practice has been great.
    Dan Richardson — Dec 08, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Christine Ambro, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Christine Ambro, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ambro to family and friends

    Dr. Ambro's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ambro

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Christine Ambro, MD.

    About Dr. Christine Ambro, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124089362
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Thos Jefferson University Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Pennsylvania Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Jefferson Medical College
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Georgetown Univeristy
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christine Ambro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ambro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ambro has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ambro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ambro works at Annapolis Dermatology Center in Annapolis, MD. View the full address on Dr. Ambro’s profile.

    Dr. Ambro has seen patients for Rosacea, Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ambro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    310 patients have reviewed Dr. Ambro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ambro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ambro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ambro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Christine Ambro, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.