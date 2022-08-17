Overview

Dr. Christine Alexander-Decker, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Wilton, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Glens Falls Hospital and Saratoga Hospital.



Dr. Alexander-Decker works at Saratoga Hospital in Wilton, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.