Dr. Christine Albrecht, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Christine Albrecht, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houma, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Terrebonne General Health System.
Advanced OBGYN869 VERRET ST, Houma, LA 70360 Directions (985) 873-0112
Hospital Affiliations
- Terrebonne General Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Albrecht & the Advanced team is amazing. I NEVER felt rushed or unimportant. She listened to all of my concerns & even stayed late with me answering questions twice! When my son was born, she delivered him. At 9 pm, she checked on me before leaving the hospital. When she made it home, she called our TGMC nurse directly to check on my son. P.S. I didn't know anyone that worked there prior to becoming a patient. You cannot go wrong with these doctors, nurse p, and the entire staff!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- La Co & Usc Med Ctr
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
- University Of California At Riverside
