Overview

Dr. Christine Adamick, MD is a Dermatologist in North Canton, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Adamick works at Regional Vascular in North Canton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss, Dermatitis and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.